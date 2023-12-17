Tributes have been paid to Leeds United Supporters Club stalwart, Ray Fell, who has died at the age of 91.

The long-serving fan passed away at Leeds General Infirmary on Friday evening. The chairman of LUSC, Chris Hall released a statement that read: “He will be missed more than words can say and all of our thoughts are with his son and wife, Howard and Bel, and grandson, Robert.”

Ray served as chairman of the group for more than 31 years, but prior to that he was treasurer, fundraising secretary and one of the founders of LUSC’s Britannia branch in Holbeck.

His membership began more than 50 years ago, around the time of Leeds’ first FA Cup final appearance in 1965, when they were beaten at Wembley by Liverpool.

Ray Fell has died at the age of 91. (pics by National World)

Ray reluctantly stepped down in 2016 due to health problems.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It’s a great disappointment to me. I’ve always worn the position with pride, just as I’ve always been proud to be involved with the Supporters Club. But ill health has caught up with me.

“The Supporters Club was founded at the same time as Leeds United were founded (in 1919) - just prior to Leeds United, in fact - and they’ve grown together over many years. My attitude is that the Supporters Club is there to build relationships with Leeds United. It’s what we’ve always tried to do.”

At its height, around 10,000 Supporters Club members were represented by Fell. LUSC is Leeds’ oldest fans group and before the surge of membership in the Leeds United Supporters Trust (LUST) more than a decade ago, it was also United’s largest.

Lifelong Leeds fan Ray Fell passed away on Friday evening. (pic by National World)

Since news of his death broke, many Leeds United have taken to social media to show their appreciation for Ray’s lifelong work. One wrote: “Ray was an absolute gentleman and Leeds through and through.”