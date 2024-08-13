Trial of man charged with murdering Harehills woman delayed by seven months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Warren Spence, 55, denies the killing of Sam Varley from February of this year. He was due to stand trial in July, but the case was called back to Leeds Crown Courtwhere a new trial date was set for February 17, next year. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
The court was told that a doctor’s report into Spence, who was not present in court for the brief hearing, was still required and would not be available until the end of this year.
The body of Ms Varley was found at a house on Brown Hill Terrace on February 12 this year, at around 3.30pm.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter
It followed reports to police about her welfare. Officers then forced entry and made the discovery. Spence was arrested days later.
Tributes were paid following news of her death, including Becky Joyce who co-runs the local charity, the Homeless Street Angels, who said that she had become close to Ms Varley in recent years.