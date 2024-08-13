Trial of man charged with murdering Harehills woman delayed by seven months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trial of a man accused of murdering of a 44-year-old woman at a house in Harehills has been delayed.

Warren Spence, 55, denies the killing of Sam Varley from February of this year. He was due to stand trial in July, but the case was called back to Leeds Crown Courtwhere a new trial date was set for February 17, next year. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Sam Varley's body was found at a house on Brown Hill Terrace. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

The court was told that a doctor’s report into Spence, who was not present in court for the brief hearing, was still required and would not be available until the end of this year.

The body of Ms Varley was found at a house on Brown Hill Terrace on February 12 this year, at around 3.30pm.

It followed reports to police about her welfare. Officers then forced entry and made the discovery. Spence was arrested days later.

Tributes were paid following news of her death, including Becky Joyce who co-runs the local charity, the Homeless Street Angels, who said that she had become close to Ms Varley in recent years.

She said: "She was full of life. She always cared for other people and wanted to help them. If she had a couple of quid spare she would give it away to someone."