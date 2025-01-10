Trial delay for Leeds woman who killed 53-year-old motorcyclist in Mercedes horror smash
Sarah Smith appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week and admitted causing the man’s death through careless driving, but denies it was due to dangerous driving.
Currently, the Crown Prosecution Service will not accept the careless driving charge and is pushing for the dangerous driving offence.
Smith, 41, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes C220 which collided with oncoming biker Jonathon Cooper.
The court heard that she tried to overtake a lorry on York Road, Wetherby, at 4.24pm on December 16, 2021.
Mr Cooper, 53, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
Smith, 41, of Springs Lane, Bickerton, Wetherby, was due to stand trial this week but due to issues with her defence counsel, the case had to be removed from the list.
The next available slot is September 4 next year - which Judge Howard Crowson described as “regrettable”.
However, prosecutor Michael Smith said the Crown would continue to “review” the case and the courts would be informed if the death-by-careless-driving charge should be deemed acceptable at a later stage.