Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Habibur Masum, 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was reportedly his wife, in an attack in Bradford city centre on Saturday.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Friday afternoon via video link from HMP Leeds.

Floral tributes in Bradford (Photo by Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Clean-shaven and dressed in a grey sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He was not asked to enter pleas to either of the charges.

Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Masum into custody and set a provisional trial date of November 18 at the same court, with a time estimate of two weeks.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on May 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masum was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – 170 miles away from where Ms Akter was stabbed.

He had been the subject of police appeals and a four-day manhunt.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences.

The men, aged 23, 26, 28 and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody, the force added.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday.