Piran Ditta Khan, 74, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday) by video link.

No pleas were entered and the judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, fixed a provisional trial date for February 12 2024 at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remanded Khan in custody and said he will appear for another hearing, also at Leeds Crown Court, on October 6.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, is accused of murdering police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago. Photo: PA

Khan, who appeared on the link from Wakefield Prison, spoke only to confirm his name during the 40-minute hearing.

Pc Beshenivsky was aged 38 when she was killed on November 18 2005 after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The married mother of three was a probationer with only nine months’ service when she was killed.

Her colleague, Pc Teresa Milburn, was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The defendant is accused of robbing Mohammed Yousaf of a quantity of cash of a value unknown.