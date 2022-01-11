Trial date set for Leeds man accused of murdering pensioner found dead at house in North Yorkshire village

Shahin Darvish-Narenjbo is charged with murdering pensioner Brenda Blainey, whose body was discovered at a house in High Street, Thornton-le-Dale.

The 33-year-old, of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (January 11) via a prison video link for the brief hearing.

Darvish-Narenjbo did not enter a plea and the case was adjourned until February 11 when a plea and trial preparation hearing is expected to take place.

Leeds Crown Court

A provisional trial date was set for June 27 this year.

Any trial is expected to last between five and seven days.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was returned to custody after the hearing.

North Yorkshire Police issued a statement following the Ms Blainey death last week.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: "Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to establish the circumstances which led to the death of a local woman on Wednesday, January 5.

"I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.