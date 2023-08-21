Treasurer admits to stealing £38,000 from Wakefield village social club

A treasurer for a social club in a Wakefield village has admitted stealing around £38,000 from the business.

Geoff McGann was in charge of finances at the Gawthorpe Conservative Club in Gawthorpe but had siphoned large amounts of cash from the coffers over an 18-month period from 2019 to 2021.

The 52-year-old, of The Grove, Walton, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where he admitted a charge of fraud by abusing a position of trust to make a financial gain for himself.

During the brief hearing, it was heard that around £38,000 had been taken from the High Street club, but McGann put forward a basis of plea that around £17,000 had already been paid back.