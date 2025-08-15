Traveller jailed for abusing young Leeds boys more than 30 years ago

A traveller has been jailed after being found guilty of abusing two young boys more than 30 years ago.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Joyce was convicted of 15 offences, including buggery, after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was jailed this week with the judge telling him he purposely targeted the boys for his own sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the abuse started around 1990 when Joyce was around 15.

Joyce was jailed for sexually abusing two boys in the 1990s. | WYP / NW

The abuse went on for eight or nine years, starting when the first boy was nine and the second boy being six. It happened in various homes around Leeds.

He would climb into bed with the victims when they were asleep and sexually touch them. He would masturbate in front of them, kiss them on the neck and put his penis between their legs.

Joyce then “escalated” his abuse with one of the boys, which led to the buggery offence. The boy was left crying in pain, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first victim had not told anyone until he confessed to his partner while in his 30s, after his drug use spiralled.

The second victim, who the judge said may never have come forward, only did so after the first went to the police.

Joyce, of Cottingley Springs Caravan Site, Gelderd Road, Gildersome, was arrested in May 2022 and denied all allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His trial took place in May of this year and he was found guilty of 13 counts of indecent assault, one of indecency with a child and one of buggery.

The 48-year-old appeared in court for sentencing via video link from HMP Leeds.

Mitigating, Rebecca Young said Joyce was only a teenager at the time the offending started, but conceded she can offer no “real explanation” for the offending.

She said he will never be able to return to the traveller community upon his release.

Judge Tahir Khan KC jailed him for six years, put him on the sex offender register for life and gave him a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).