Train line between Leeds and Wakefield blocked during rush hour after 'unwanted sexual touching' arrest
A 23-year-old man has been arrested at Wakefield Westgate junction for 'unwanted sexual touching'.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 12:30 pm
British Transport Police confirmed they were called to the scene at Wakefield Westgate at 6.32am this morning.
The man was arrested and taken into custody.
A number of trains were delayed as a result of the incident, including services from Leeds and Knottingley, Doncaster and Sheffield via Rotherham.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "A 23-year-old man was arrested following a report of unwanted sexual touching.
"He remains in custody.
"We were called to the scene at Wakefield Westgate station at 6.32am."
The line was reopened at around 8am.