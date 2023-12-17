Traffic chaos as M621 closes following reports of emergency incident
Motorists are being advised that the M621 is currently shut because of reports of an emergency incident.
The area around Dewsbury Road, close to the Spinning Wheel pub in Beeston, has been shut to traffic by police due to the ongoing situation.
The M621 is closed in both directions between junction three and four. Police, fire, and ambulance are all at the scene. Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.
There will be more information when we have it.