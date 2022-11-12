The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing active enquiries today following a shooting at an off licence on Torre Road on Friday evening (November 11).

The incident took place at about 5.36pm after a masked man discharged a firearm and fled from the scene.

Emergency services were called and a 30-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Bradford

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which were not life threatening.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and a woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in police custody.