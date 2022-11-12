Torre Road incident: Man seriously injured after being shot by masked man in West Yorkshire off licence
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Bradford.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing active enquiries today following a shooting at an off licence on Torre Road on Friday evening (November 11).
The incident took place at about 5.36pm after a masked man discharged a firearm and fled from the scene.
Emergency services were called and a 30-year-old man was found with serious injuries.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which were not life threatening.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and a woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both remain in police custody.
Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident in which a victim has been seriously injured.“A full investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses to come forwards.“Anyone who saw the suspect fleeing the shop, or who has any information at all is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101 referencing crime number 13220624610 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”