Tormented resident torched Wakefield bungalow then refused help from firefighters

Ian Stead suffered inhalation issues when the fire service initially failed to drag him from the council semi-detached bungalow in Featherstone that was filling with thick, acrid smoke.

The 44-year-old admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

He had been living at the Wakefield District Housing-owned independent-living property on Huntwick Road for 13 months but reports were made against him about abuse towards ground maintenance staff. He was unhappy that they had removed a hedge, which made him feel more vulnerable because he had been targeted by stone-throwing youths.

Prosecutor Christine Egerton said that on October 18 last year, he became involved in another spat with the workers when they came to cut the grass. Stead then made a 999 call and said he was going to torch his bungalow, before deliberately setting fire to a pile of clothes in his living room that he had been using as a bedroom. He could be heard shouting: "Leave me alone."

The carpet and the underlay had ignited and smoke was seen billowing from the property, but he refused to come out. An arriving firefighter tried to drag him out when he came to the back door, but was able to wriggle free.

He then went to the front door where a police officer was able to get a stronger grip on him and drag him free. Witnesses said he was covered in soot and disorientated. As the fire crews put out the flames, he was taken to Pinderfields Hospital but suffered no lasting effects.

He was arrested and later interviewed, giving a prepared statement but denied endangering life. He said he hated living at the property.

Mitigating, Jo Shepherd said Stead suffered from agoraphobia, had mould and damp issues that he reported and was being taunted by local children.

Stead torched his bungalow and then refused to leave when the fire service turned up. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

Miss Shepherd said: "It was his intention to end his life. He is genuinely remorseful for this offence. He is struggling with the fact that he committed this to endanger his life. It was indicative of his mental health at the time."

Judge Christopher Batty told Stead: "I find this a difficult sentencing exercise because those who set fire to council properties can expect to go to prison. I have decided not to send you to immediate custody. It's clear to me at this time you were struggling with your mental health. You found in your accommodation you were subject to abuse and harassment, and when the hedge was cut down you felt more exposed."