A topless thug who was carrying a crate of beer around Leeds city centre glassed a man waiting at a bus stop because he refused to give him spare change.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

The victim suffered a five-cm gash to his head following the unprovoked attack by Cailen Fowles, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Fowles was seen on CCTV with his partner drinking with his shirt off around the York Street area at around 8pm on June 11 last year, when he approached the man at the bus stand.

Fowles attacked the man who was stood waiting for a bus in around the York Street area. (Pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

He asked for money, but when he was refused he pushed and shoved the victim before striking him over the head with the bottle he was carrying. Staff from the nearby Mecca Bingo came to the victim’s aid.

Fowles, of Kitson Street, Seacroft, was not arrested for another two months having been identified from the street footage. The 25-year-old denied being present that night and disputed it was him on the footage.

He later admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent. An initial charge of attempted robbery was not pursued. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Lydia Carroll said Fowles had suffered “horrific trauma” at a young age, but was now on anti-depressants and wanting therapy. She said he regretted his actions that night and needed the chance to “start his life properly”.

Judge Kate Rayfield told Fowles: “I’m going to take a chance on you, but it’s the last time. It’s up to you to decide how you want your future to look.”

She gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, 35 rehabilitation days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement.

She warned that he could face jail and said: “If you breach it, I will be left with no choice.”