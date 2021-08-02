Tobacco detection dog helps sniff out 1.3 million fake cigarettes in Leeds

Some of the seized illicit cigarettes

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers and a UK Border Force tobacco detection dog visited a self-storage site in Leeds on July 29.

Officers discovered 1,369,960 cigarettes, worth an estimated £565,793 in unpaid duty, inside two units at the site.

The cigarettes were seized by HMRC and investigations are ongoing.

Eden Noblett, assistant director of Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said: "Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking.

"The trade in illicit cigarettes also damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent corner shops that serve local communities.

"We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887."

