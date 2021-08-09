Traffic on a section of the A653, between the Syke Lane and Heybeck Lane junctions, was held at about 1pm as witnesses saw armed police surround a property.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the incident is connected to a shooting in Tingley yesterday (Sunday August 8).

Police were called to reports of an ongoing fight outside The Hare and Hounds Pub, in Batley Road, at about 6.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic on a section of the A653, between the Syke Lane and Heybeck Lane junctions, was held at about 1pm

It was reported shortly afterwards that a firearm had been discharged in Dunningley Lane.

Officers found two men who had been shot. They were both taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, which are believed to be linked, and remain in custody.

A cordon remains in place in Batley Road and Dunningley Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating following reports of an altercation on Batley Road, Tingley where a firearm was later discharged.

"The incident occurred at approximately 18.15pm yesterday, when police were called to reports of an ongoing fight outside The Hare and Hounds Pub, on Batley Road.

"It was reported shortly afterwards that a firearm had been discharged in Dunningley Lane.

"Officers attended and found two men with injuries consistent with the use of a firearm.

"Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"Six people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, which are believed to be linked, and remain in custody at this time.

"A scene remains in place on Batley Road and Dunningley Lane whilst enquiries remain ongoing."