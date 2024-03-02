Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tingley: Man found with face and head injuries after attack in Hembrigg Park in Leeds

A man has been taken to hospital following an attack in a Leeds park.
By Joseph Keith
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 14:14 GMT
Police were called to Bridge Street, Tingley, at about 4.40 am today (March 2).

They found a man with injuries to his face and head.

Hembrigg Park, off Bridge Street, Tingley, in Leeds. Picture: Google.Hembrigg Park, off Bridge Street, Tingley, in Leeds. Picture: Google.
Hembrigg Park, off Bridge Street, Tingley, in Leeds. Picture: Google.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that officers established the man had been assaulted in the nearby Hembrigg Park, which is located between Britannia Road and Bridge Street.

He was taken to hospital for treatment his injuries, described as non-life threatening.

Enquiries into the assault are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, referencing crime number 13240116904. Information can also be passed on online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or, anonymously, to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

