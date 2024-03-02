Tingley: Man found with face and head injuries after attack in Hembrigg Park in Leeds
They found a man with injuries to his face and head.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that officers established the man had been assaulted in the nearby Hembrigg Park, which is located between Britannia Road and Bridge Street.
He was taken to hospital for treatment his injuries, described as non-life threatening.
Enquiries into the assault are ongoing, the spokesperson added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, referencing crime number 13240116904. Information can also be passed on online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or, anonymously, to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.