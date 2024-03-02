Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Bridge Street, Tingley, at about 4.40 am today (March 2).

They found a man with injuries to his face and head.

Hembrigg Park, off Bridge Street, Tingley, in Leeds. Picture: Google.

He was taken to hospital for treatment his injuries, described as non-life threatening.

Enquiries into the assault are ongoing, the spokesperson added.