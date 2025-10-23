'Time is no barrier on justice' Police urge sexual assault victims to report crimes

Police are urging anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault to get in touch stressing time is no barrier on justice.

The appeal follows the conviction and sentencing of 35-year-old Lyndon Powell for a serious sexual offences in Leeds which generated some discussion on facebook and other social media platforms.

Powell, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, October 14, for an offence of sexual assault by penetration.

The offence took place on a woman in the Leeds area in June 2024 and was reported shortly after it took place.

Following this sentencing, West Yorkshire Police are again urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault in the county who has not contacted them to please do so.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers really do appreciate just how difficult to be in taking that first step in coming forwards. We wish to absolutely stress that even if you didn’t report an offence at the time it happened, that does not mean you can’t contact us now.

“As a number of our recent convictions have proved, the passage of time is no barrier on justice. We can promise you will be listened to, your report will be fully investigated, and we will also be able to you access any other support you may need from partner agencies.”

Reports about sexual offences which were not made at the time of the incident can be made to the force via 101 or line at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Any reports of sexual offending which has just taken place should of course always be made on the 999 emergency number so officers can attend as quickly as possible.