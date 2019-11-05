This is the time fireworks must stop on Bonfire Night 2019 in Leeds to avoid arrest

For the rest of the year, it is an offence to let off fireworks between 11pm and 7am.

-> Your legal rights over Bonfire Night, fireworks and what you can burn explainedHowever, these restrictions shorten on November 5 - when the cut off is midnight and on Diwali, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year when the cut off is 1am.

Police said it is an offence to let off fireworks in a public place.

Fireworks

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WYP Contact Management Centre tweeted: "Remember,remember the 5th of November!

"Be responsible and considerate with fireworks, remember anyone underage misusing them are committing an offence.

"Using fireworks irresponsibly can cause damage to property and do significant harm to people and animals.

"It is an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am EXCEPT on 5th November when the cut off is midnight and on Diwali, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year when the cut off is 1am.