Jamie Kimmitt delivered the sickening blow to the teenager on the corner of Briggate and Boar Lane, which was captured on CCTV and played to Leeds Crown Court.

Two groups had congregated outside the fast-food restaurant at around 6am on April 19 last year. Words were exchanged during a verbal altercation and the victim was seen to approach Kimmitt's group.

An unnamed man then lashed out at the victim, punching him to the face, before Kimmitt swung and connected with either a punch or a slap.

The victim backed away but words continued to be traded. Kimmitt, 26, was then seen running up to the victim moments later and punching him again when he was not looking, knocking him unconscious to the floor.

Kimmitt punched the man unconscious outside the McDonalds's on the corner of Briggate and Boar Lane. (pics by Google Maps)

The teenager was taken to hospital by ambulance. He regained consciousness but then became less responsive. He vomited blood and his body temperature fell, prosecutor Richard Canning told the court.

A scan revealed he had a bleed to the brain and fracture to his skull. He made a recovery, but he was unable to continue learning to drive for six months or play football.

Kimmitt, of Lawrence Avenue, Gipton, was stopped by police and expressed concerns for the victim, asking if he was okay. However, he then gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Philip Morris said it was an "impulsive act" and there was "genuine remorse" expressed by Kimmitt.

He said: "He recognises what he did and how he did it was entirely wrong."

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Kimmitt: "The assault was not premeditated, not planned. There appears to have been a degree of conflict between your group and the victims. It appears to me have been very much out of character. You did not go out to cause trouble."

