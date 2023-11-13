Thuggish couple stabbed and attacked man with hammer in Asda car park in front of horrified shoppers

A thuggish couple stabbed a man to the chest and tried to hit him with a hammer during a fight in an Asda car park.

Brendan Hall-Hey and his girlfriend Chloe Westwood set about the man after he got out of his vehicle in the supermarket car park in Normanton, Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the victim pulled into the High Street store at around 8.15pm on July 6 and was approached by the couple who began talking to him through his driver’s side window.

An argument escalated and Westwood threatened the man with violence. The man got out of the car, but was set about by Hall-Hey who threw punches at him before plunging a knife into his chest and abdomen.

Hall-Hey stabbed the man during the brutal attack in the Asda car park. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

The man fell back and armed with a hammer and knuckle duster, Westwood tried to attack him but he was able to defend himself with a raised arm. Westwood then set about hitting the man’s vehicle with the hammer.

Horrified members of the public came to the victim’s aid. CCTV from the store’s car park was played to the court.

The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary to receive treatment to one knife wound to his arm and three to his abdomen. Both defendants were recognised from the footage and arrested. Both gave a no-comment interview at the police station.

Hall-Hey, aged 27, of Smirthwaite View, Normanton later admitted Section 18 GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article. Westwood, aged 25, of the same address, admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mitigating for Hall-Hey, Ed Moss said: “He has no violence on his record so this offending is out of character for him. It’s abundantly clear there’s no pre-planning here. The defendants are carrying weapons but this was a chance encounter. This was a street fight between two men. He shows genuine remorse.”

For Westwood, Khadim Al'Hassan said she had been in a long-term relationship with Hall-Hey, was finding remand difficult, had “brought shame” on herself and was also remorseful.