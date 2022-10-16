Leeds Crown Court heard that 33-year-old Arraf Major Ibrahim from Morley already has multiple convictions for assault and battery and wounding dating back more than a decade.

It was heard that officers were called out at around 10am on July 2, 2020, following reports of a disturbance involving the defendant.

Prosecutor Mehran Nassiri said the officers found Ibrahim drunk and shouting.

Ibrahim attacked officers on two occasions. (library pic)

They tried to calm him down, but when he refused, they arrested him and got him into the back of the van.

He continued arguing at the police station when he refused to give his hand print for identification purposes, and when an officer tried to get a closer look at a tattoo on his hand to ID him, he struggled.

He then lunged at the officer with a headbutt but missed, and began racially abusing the officer in the melee, calling him a “white b******”.

While on bail, on January 12 last year, police were called out again and found Ibrahim drunk on Potternewton Lane, Leeds, and tried to arrest him.

Placed over the bonnet of the car to stop him struggling, he repeatedly headbutted the bonnet.

He then tried to headbutt the officer spat at him so was taken to the ground.

He then kicked out so PAVA spray was used to subdue him.

He later admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers on the day he was due to stand trial.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Matthew Stewart after the judge said he would not send him into custody.

However, he did say that Ibrahim, of Jubilee Street, Morley, had secured work at Timpson key cutting and was making progress.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC said that Ibrahim “clearly has a problem” when he drinks.

He told him: “Assaulting police officers is a serious offence and it usually leads to immediate custody in my court.

"You have a bad record and you were in drink, but on the other hand they go back some time.

"It seems to me you are capable of keeping out of trouble.”