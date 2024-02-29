Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Lancashire, who has been involved in a catalogue of previous altercations, had to be quelled with PAVA spray when officers attempted to detain him in Armley. Leeds Crown Court was told that they had been patrolling on the morning of September 8, 2022, when they came across Lancashire.

They stopped the 43-year-old for an unrelated matter but he became obstructive, prosecutor Christopher Dunn said. Having been placed in the police car, he kicked out at the officer and prevented him from closing the door. They called for back-up and restrained him on the floor as they waited, with Lancashire continuing to make threats against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was eventually placed in the back of a police van but kicked out again. He was then PAVA sprayed and they were bale to get the van door shut. He later gave a no-comment interview.

Michael Lancashire kicked out at an officer then had to be PAVA sprayed in the back of a police van. (pics by National World / Getty)

Lancashire, of Burnsall Croft, Pinfold Lane, Armley, has 100 previous convictions for 208 offences, including numerous assaults. He admitted a single charge of assault on an emergency worker.

A probation report suggested drugs and alcohol were "at the root of his offending". The report read: "He accepts he was aggressive and said he was very sorry. He knows he has to help himself."

No further mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said he would not lock him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Lancashire: "I have watched the [police body-worn] video and looked at your massive record of previous convictions. I wonder if we're being honest with each other, with you saying you will take this chance. The only alternative is to lock you up.

"You were under the influence and your attitude was terrible. If you can turn your life around, we won't meet again. I might be daft giving you that chance but I am going to give you it."