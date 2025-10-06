A thug who was part of a gang that attacked a delivery rider and tried to take his bike has been spared immediate prison, but was told to find employment.

The judge made the comments before sparing Jake Stone for the violent robbery in Leeds city centre.

Judge Robin Mairs instead gave him a suspended sentence and commented: “The best thing he could do is get a job.”

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 25-year-old had been part of a three-man team who attacked the rider at around 11.20pm on October 18 last year on Central Road in Leeds city centre.

They first grabbed his bag and he was punched to the face, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen told the court.

Stone was part of a gang that attacked and robbed a delivery rider of his bike in Central Road. | Getty / Google Maps

But as they took his bike, one dropped a mobile phone.

They then turned around and returned to the scene to get the phone back, setting about the victim again, punching him around 10 times to the face.

Despite this, the victim was able to wrestle his bike back.

Stone, of Old Oak Garth, West Park, was arrested but behaved erratically. He had to be carried into the custody area of the police station.

He later a gave a no-comment interview to officers.

He has previous convictions for assaults, battery and burglary. Stone admitted a charge of robbery of the delivery rider.

Mitigating, Harry Crowson said Stone had grown up in the care system and had lost count of the number of homes he had lived at.

The court heard that Stone had suffered from depression.

Judge Mairs said he would not lock him up, but told him: “I accept that you are not the author of your misfortune in your early life.

“It’s up to you whether you take the opportunity.

“The best thing for low mood is to get up and go and do a day’s work and have some sense of achievement from that.”

He gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for two years - the maximum sentence that can be suspended. He was also given 15 rehabilitation days with probation.

Judge Mairs reserved breaches to himself and warned him if he breaches the order, he would be brought back before him and be sent to prison.

The court was told the other two gang members had been dealt with by way of a youth referral order, because both were under 18 at the time.