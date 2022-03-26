Gareth Lightowler, 34, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted wounding with intent.

The attack happened in the early hours of September 25 last year when Lightowler had an argument with his now ex-partner in Outwood.

During the argument, Lightowler followed the victim inside a property. He then attacked her and left her needing hospital treatment for serious facial injuries and bruising all over her body.

Neighbours heard the commotion and contacted police, who swiftly arrested Lightowler. He was taken into custody and later charged.

Lightowler, of The Avenue, Outwood, was handed a three-year jail term.

Detective Constable Lucy Delaney, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome the sentencing of Lightowler at court, which is reflective of the danger he poses to members of the public.

"His actions were unacceptable and left a person he was supposed to love and care for in hospital and in fear of him. We hope his victim can take some comfort from the sentence imposed and are pleased that his early guilty plea as sparing them the ordeal of a trial

“I’d like to thank the victim for her assistance throughout the investigation and I hope the sentence brings closure, and she can move forward with her life.

Detective Inspector Wright, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, added: “We take crimes like this seriously and we are committed to bringing those responsible for this type of crime to justice, especially those who inflict violence on women and girls.

“If you witness behaviour of this manner or wish to report crimes of this nature, please contact us, and we’re ready and happy to help.”