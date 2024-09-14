Thug who brought kebab for his ex after drinking in Wakefield then threw her down flight of stairs
Daniel Javidi-Barazandeh was ordered by the courts in February of last year to stay away from the woman after he was jailed for attacking her.
But the pair continued to stay in contact, Leeds Crown Court heard. On July 2 she was home alone in Durkar when Javidi-Barazandeh rang at 11.40pm, telling her he was drinking in Wakefield city centre and would be coming to hers and bringing fast food with him.
She told him she was going to bed, but a short time later the 41-year-old turned up with the kebab, prosecutor Lydia Carroll said.
An argument began while she was stood at the top of the stairs and she told him to get out.
But he then forcefully pushed her down the 12 stairs and she landed in a heap, curled up at the bottom.
Javidi-Barazandeh then began kicking and punching her across her body, mimicking her voice as he struck her. He told her: “I will f****** kill you, you little b******.”
He left the property and she called the the police. She suffered cuts and bruises.
Javidi-Barazandeh, of Greenhill Lane, Eastmoor, admitted ABH and breach of a restraining order. He has 12 previous convictions for 15 offences, including the previous ABH on the same woman when he headbutted, kicked and punched her.
He received a 16-month jail sentence and the restraining order on that occasion. He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Lincoln to face his latest sentence.
Mitigating, Benjamin Bell said that the attacked was short-lived, lasting only around a minute. He said Javidi-Barazandeh has a job waiting him with DPD when he is released and was eager to get back into employment.
He said Javidi-Barazandeh is a father of three who provides for his children. Judge Howard Crowson jailed him for 20 months.