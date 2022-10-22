A jury at Leeds Crown Court cleared Kai Michael Wilson of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, but found him guilty of causing GBH without content following the vicious alteration in a flat in the city.

The confrontation broke out on February 22, 2020, after the victim punched Wilson when he thought he was going to attack a female.

But Wilson then turned on the man and attacked him, leaving him with several injuries.

Wilson appeared at Leeds Crown Court.

At one point he even grabbed a knife and threatened the stricken man.

The court was told that since the incident more than two years ago, Wilson’s mental health had deteriorated and he was later sectioned for his “bizarre behaviour”, but was now more stable after being given a community treatment order.

During his sentencing hearing this week, Judge Tom Bayliss KC told the 23-year-old: “It’s a very serious offence that has to be marked with a prison sentence, but I can suspend it.

"It became clear that the victim believed you were about to assault a female, he took upon himself to punch you in her defence. There was then a fight and it ended up with you attacking him.

“He suffered multiple bruises, lacerations and swelling, with a fractured eye socket and left-sided nasal fracture.

"No-one who sat through the trial and saw him giving evidence could be under any illusions of the profound effect this had on him. It was a prolonged and persistent assault.

"You plainly have difficulties, you have autism and other difficulties, but you exacerbated your own problems by drinking and taking cannabis.

"There seems to be something of a sea change recently. You seem to be engaging with those who are trying to help you, as a result you’re much more stable.

"I’m going to give you a chance by giving you a suspended prison sentence.

"If you commit any further offences, you will be sent to prison.”