Thug knocked out man's teeth out during serious assault on train between Leeds and Bradford Interchange

Police have shared an image of a man wanted over a serious assault that took place on a train between Leeds and Bradford.
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Apr 2024, 08:11 BST
Between 11pm and 11.15pm on Saturday February 10, on a train traveling between Leeds and Bradford Interchange the victim challenged a group of men who were behaving drunk and inappropriately.

One of the group responded by punching the man and knocking out two of his teeth.

Detectives from British Transport Police investigating the assault have released the below image in connection with it.

This man is wanted by British Transport Police over a serious assault on a train between Leeds and BradfordThis man is wanted by British Transport Police over a serious assault on a train between Leeds and Bradford
This man is wanted by British Transport Police over a serious assault on a train between Leeds and Bradford

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes him or has further information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 840 of 10 February.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

