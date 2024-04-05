Thug knocked out man's teeth out during serious assault on train between Leeds and Bradford Interchange
Between 11pm and 11.15pm on Saturday February 10, on a train traveling between Leeds and Bradford Interchange the victim challenged a group of men who were behaving drunk and inappropriately.
One of the group responded by punching the man and knocking out two of his teeth.
Detectives from British Transport Police investigating the assault have released the below image in connection with it.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognizes him or has further information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 840 of 10 February.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.