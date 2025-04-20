Thug tried to flee to Edinburgh after vacuum-cleaner pipe attack on Leeds women

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A thug who rained blows down on his girlfriend and her neighbour before swinging a vacuum-cleaner pipe at them, was later caught trying to board a train back to his native Edinburgh.

Bobby Keogh had moved to Leeds after meeting the woman online, but was unable to control his jealousy over her ex partner.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting two counts of ABH on the women, whom he left with a broken nose and cuts and bruises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keogh had known the woman for around three-and-a-half months when he moved to Whinmoor Way, Stanks.

On March 24 the woman and her neighbour went to the pub for lunch, but his partner received numerous messages from Keogh, threatening to kill her ex partner because of his ongoing involvement with the woman’s daughter.

Keogh was jailed for 26 months for the violence he dished out to his partner and her friend. Keogh was jailed for 26 months for the violence he dished out to his partner and her friend.
Keogh was jailed for 26 months for the violence he dished out to his partner and her friend. | WYP / National World

They returned home at around 3.20pm, and Keogh was sat on the sofa. They began arguing and again he made threats to kill her former partner.

Becoming scared, she rang her neighbour and asked her to come round, then called the police because she feared Keogh would turn violent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-year-old then started lashing out, punching both women to the head and face. He even grabbed a kitchen knife at one point but quickly dropped it.

He then picked up the pipe from a vacuum cleaner and hit his partner, then threatened to kill her for calling the police, raining further blows on her.

Keogh was later arrested at the railway station trying to buy a ticket to Edinburgh.

He told police he was attacked first so had reacted, but then refused to answer questions during his police interview.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has no previous convictions and appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Keogh was “mortified” by his behaviour.

He added: “He is remorseful and ashamed and has no excuse for his actions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has never troubled the courts before and does not want to find himself in this situation again.”

Judge Neil Clark told Keogh: “You had been drinking to excess that day. It might explain why you did it but it’s an aggravating feature.”

He jailed him for 26 months and gave him a five-year restraining order.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice