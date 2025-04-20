Thug tried to flee to Edinburgh after vacuum-cleaner pipe attack on Leeds women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who rained blows down on his girlfriend and her neighbour before swinging a vacuum-cleaner pipe at them, was later caught trying to board a train back to his native Edinburgh.

Bobby Keogh had moved to Leeds after meeting the woman online, but was unable to control his jealousy over her ex partner.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting two counts of ABH on the women, whom he left with a broken nose and cuts and bruises.

Keogh had known the woman for around three-and-a-half months when he moved to Whinmoor Way, Stanks.

On March 24 the woman and her neighbour went to the pub for lunch, but his partner received numerous messages from Keogh, threatening to kill her ex partner because of his ongoing involvement with the woman’s daughter.

They returned home at around 3.20pm, and Keogh was sat on the sofa. They began arguing and again he made threats to kill her former partner.

Becoming scared, she rang her neighbour and asked her to come round, then called the police because she feared Keogh would turn violent.

The 27-year-old then started lashing out, punching both women to the head and face. He even grabbed a kitchen knife at one point but quickly dropped it.

He then picked up the pipe from a vacuum cleaner and hit his partner, then threatened to kill her for calling the police, raining further blows on her.

Keogh was later arrested at the railway station trying to buy a ticket to Edinburgh.

He told police he was attacked first so had reacted, but then refused to answer questions during his police interview.

He has no previous convictions and appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Keogh was “mortified” by his behaviour.

He added: “He is remorseful and ashamed and has no excuse for his actions.

“He has never troubled the courts before and does not want to find himself in this situation again.”

Judge Neil Clark told Keogh: “You had been drinking to excess that day. It might explain why you did it but it’s an aggravating feature.”

He jailed him for 26 months and gave him a five-year restraining order.