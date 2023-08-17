A thug stabbed his brother in the face on the doorstep of his own home during a drunken family fight.

Samuel McNicholas grabbed the kitchen knife during the struggle and then lashed out as he was manhandled out of his brother’s home, before saying to his sister-in-law: “I will slice him to pieces”.

The victim required 26 stitches to his face between his lip and cheek, is scarred for life and is still psychologically affected by the attack, prosecutor Clare Walsh told Leeds Crown Court.

The incident happened at a house on Oak Way, Normanton, on the evening of March 18, when they had been drinking at a family gathering. Later on, McNicholas lost his temper while on the phone and his brother tried to diffuse the situation.

McNicholas was jailed for five years for the knife attack on his brother. (pic by WYP)

McNicholas aimed a punch at his brother, but missed, and a scuffle ensued. The brother then pinned McNicholas up against the kitchen door to restrain him and kitchen knives spilled across the floor.

He was then led to the front door and put outside, but McNicholas turned and punched the victim to the face. It was only when the victim went inside did he notice that he had actually been stabbed to the face. It was thought the defendant had picked up the knife during the scuffle.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital. Messages and a phone call were exchanged between the brothers in which McNicholas said: “You are not going to get me locked up are you?”

He was arrested and told police that he was in a fight with his brother but had acted in self defence. McNicholas, of Greenbank Road, Normanton, has two previous convictions for four offences.

He initially admitted Section 20 wounding for the stabbing, but this was rejected by the Crown and he was due to stand trial. He later admitted the more serious Section 18, wounding with intent.

In a victim impact statement, it was heard that his brother still has sleepless nights, it has caused stress and tension in the family and still has trouble eating.

Mitigating for McNicholas, Nicholas Leadbeater said: “He accepts that his relationship with his brother is broken and probably irreparable. His recollection of events is slightly different but he did not intend for his brother have suffered.

"Your honour has seen the messages between the two brothers and there is a clear display of remorse shown by the defendant immediately after.

"His brother did not deserve to be injured like this, especially in the way it occurred that night. The defendant just wants to put his matter to one side and know what time he needs to serve. It was very much out of character for this young man.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC jailed him for five years and said: “You had taken the opportunity to arm yourself with a knife, you only did that for one reason. It was only one blow but your intention was to ‘slice his face to pieces’ given the chance.

"You scarred him for life but nearly six months later he is still suffering from the lasting effects.”