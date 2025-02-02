Thug stamped on pal's head leaving him unconscious on Leeds petrol station forecourt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug stamped on his pal’s head after an argument at a petrol station leaving him unconscious.

Gift Ndlovu, who has a history of violence, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty after trial of GBH with intent.

The grisly attack took place at the Shell garage in Hunslet and was captured on CCTV.

The court was told that 35-year-old Ndlovu, his girlfriend and the victim had been out drinking in Leeds on August 14, 2022. Ndlovu and his partner then caught a taxi but stopped at the garage on Low Road to buy cigarettes.

The victim was already there and there was a disagreement. Ndlovu got back into the taxi and the victim tried to slam the door but it caught Ndlovu. He then got out and followed the man in anger.

Ndlovu (inset) stamped his friend into an unconscious state on the forecourt of the Shell garage in Hunslet. | WYP / Google Maps

He first kicked his legs from under him and with him on the ground stamped on his head, leaving him unconscious. An ambulance was called and he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

A scan revealed he had a collection of blood between his scalp and skull, prosecutor Beatrice Allsop told the court.

Father-of-three Ndlovu, of Charlton Road, Richmond Hill, was arrested two weeks later and interviewed but declined to comment.

He has four previous convictions for nine offences including threats to kill, battery, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and robberies.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said Ndlovu suffered a difficult upbringing with a violent father who abused alcohol. She said Ndlovu had volunteered to teach children football in the community and had spent six months working for a charity foundation.

She added that he had sought help since that night and had been introduced to the drug counselling service, Forward Leeds, that had helped “change his life”.

Judge Alex Menary said Ndlovu’s case was aggravated by his previous offences for violence. He jailed him for four-and-a-half years.