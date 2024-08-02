Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thug shattered a man’s eye socket during a domestic altercation in which the victim was hit up to 30 times.

The victim suffered blurred vision and required surgery to implant a titanium mesh to reconstruct his eye socket after the vicious attack involving Zygfryd Bochynski.

Leeds Crown Court was told that Bochynski and his ex had been in a volatile relationship for 16 years, but she ended things and struck up a relationship with another man.

On November 11, 2019, she asked her new partner to drive her to Bochynski’s to collect her belongings. Another man was also with them.

When they reached the property on Easterly Avenue, Gipton, the woman went inside, but came to an upstairs window minutes later shouting for help, claiming Bochynski was strangling her.

The two men ran inside and a “scuffle” ensued, prosecutor Ian Cook told the court this week.

One of the men dropped his glasses, and went he bent down to pick them up, he had his coat pulled over his head, and his hands were held as four hard blows rained down on his face.

He was then hit around his body “20 to 30 times” by Bochynski, who was shouting at him that it was “his home and his woman”.

Following his arrest, the 49-year-old told police that the men had come to his home to “kill” him and that his ex had called them into his home to attack him.

He accepted hitting both men in the house, but said it was self defence. The victim suffered multiple fractures and needed surgery. The court was told the man had since died, but it was not related to his injuries.

Bochynski admitted Section 20 GBH without intent. He was initially charged with the more serious Section 18 GBH with intent and a trial date was set five times before he admitted the lesser charge, which was accepted by the Crown.

He has six previous convictions for 12 offences, including threatening behaviour. It was heard that he works as a self-employed kitchen and bathroom fitter.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said despite the delays, for which Bochynski’s denials had to be taken into account, he said he had “demonstrated he can behave in the longer term” with no other offences committed since 2019.

He said that the men entering his home had “caused him some concern”, but Judge Howard Crowson dismissed that it was in self defence.

He said any notion of self defence “evaporated” and that the men posed no threat. He also said there had been 14 domestic violence calls to police in the course of his relationship with the woman. He jailed Bochynski for 27 months.