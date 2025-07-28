Thug repeatedly stamped on man's head during Castleford street squabble

A thug attacked a man in the street and was seen to stamp on his head five times, using a car bonnet as leverage and to cause maximum injury.

Jamie Gant carried out the savage beating outside his own home on Oxford Street in Castleford.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting ABH. He also admitted five shoplifting offences, possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody.

Gant was caught on CCTV arguing with the victim in the street on April 28, accusing the man of stealing from him.

A neighbour came out when they began squaring up to each other and the pair apologised for the commotion.

Gant (inset) stamped on the man outside Gant's home address on Oxford Street, Castleford. | WYP / Google Maps

But Gant then punched the man who fell to the floor where he was kicked. Gant then put both hands on the bonnet of a parked car and repeatedly stamped on the man’s head, before landing three more punches.

The police had been called and the victim appeared to be unconscious and bleeding from a head injury.

Gant admitted to the police at the scene that he was responsible and that the man was drunk and arguing with him.

An ambulance took the man to hospital where it was found the wounds were largely superficial, although a CT scan found a collection of blood to the back of his scalp.

The court heard that 21-year-old Gant had stolen a basket full of groceries from Farmfoods in Normanton on February 27. He returned twice to the same shop on March 20 and stole three air fryers worth a total of £180.

He was arrested when he entered the shop a third time when the police were present.

But on March 27 he stole washing pods from B&M in Normanton, then came back two days later and did the same again, taking £103 worth in total.

Gant then failed to turn up for court and when he was arrested, was found to have cannabis on him.

He appeared in court recently from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand. He has three previous convictions for six offences and was on a suspended sentence for violence at the time of this latest offending.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said Gant had suffered a serious head injury in an accident which had badly affected him.

He suffers from epilepsy but had “fallen in with the wrong crowd”.

She said he had worked as a bricklayer and had worked on fibre optic jobs. She said he had been working hard while in prison and there could be a job waiting for him when released.

She said of the assault: “He deeply regrets what he did and accepts the behaviour shown on that footage is not nice at all.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Stubbs gave him a 27-month overall sentence and a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the attack victim.