Thug punched police officer after 'piggyback' at Leeds Railway Station ticket-barrier
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Matthew Steel had gone through the electronic ticket barrier, closely followed by his friend to avoid paying for a ticket.
It happened at around 10pm on June 22 last year and the pair seemed intoxicated, Leeds Crown Court was told.
A member of staff stopped them, but Steel became aggressive and was swearing at the worker. He shoved him and the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to intervene.
A struggle took place, prosecutor Ella Farnsworth said, and one BTP officer was punched in the face and the second pushed over.
Steel himself was punched by one of the officers in a bid to quell him, he eventually let go and the officers were able to arrest him.
The 43-year-old admitted and assault by beating and two of assaults on emergency worker.
Steel, of Earl Street, Fitzwilliam, has eight previous convictions for 13 offences, and is on life licence for a serious offence dating back to 2001.
Little mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Robin Mairs said he would not jail Steel.
He instead gave him an 18-month community order and 20 rehabilitation days.
Judge Mairs told Steel: “You do not need me to tell you to be careful because of the position you are [on life licence].
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas
“Since you were released you have done a lot of good work. You have been in employment and put down roots, you have done everything right.
“It’s a shame that it was jeopardised. Things like this can escalate, especially when you are in drink. Things get potentially explosive.
“You had the good sense to plead guilty at an early stage. I read that you have stopped drinking, or at least moderated it, which is a good idea.”