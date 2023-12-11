Thug punched man unconscious outside Wakefield pub because he was 'throwing glasses about'

A thug punched a man unconscious and left him with a bleed to the brain after he threw a glass at a woman in a Wakefield pub.

Jamie Lister, 33, confronted and attacked the man who had been ejected from the Blind Pig in the city centre. Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim had been talking to two women in the Bull Ring bar on the evening of August 5, 2021, but became agitated and threw the glass, which is not thought to have hit the female.

One of the females then spoke to Lister who followed the man out into the street. CCTV showed a woman trying to separate the pair, before Lister lashed out with a punch, knocking the man to the floor where his head collided with the pavement, knocking him out.

Witnesses rushed to his aid and put him in the recovery position, with blood seeping from his head and his mouth. Lister was then seen “circling” the lifeless victim like he was planning to attack him further, prosecutor Emma Handley told the court.

Lister punched the man outside the Blind Pig in Wakefield. (pic by Google Maps)

The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance where it was found he had the bleed to his brain. He went on to make a full recovery but no victim impact statement was provided to the court.

Lister, who was seen fist bumping a man before returning to the pub, was later traced by street CCTV which was able to follow him to his home.

He was arrested at home, and was still wearing the same clothing spotted on the CCTV outside the pub. During his police interview he said he had no recollection of the incident but said he did not think he had assaulted anyone. Asked about grazes to his hand he said it was from where he punched a door.

He admitted he was unhappy with the victim because he had been “throwing glasses about”.

Lister, of Carnforth Avenue, Wakefield, later admitted inflicting GBH without intent. He has 17 previous convictions for 29 offences, including the more serious GBH with intent when he was a youth for which he received 42 months’ detention.

A roofer by trade, Lister is a father of four. Mitigating, Soheil Khan: “He tells me it should never have happened, the footage speaks for itself.”

Judge Christopher Batty said he would not jail Lister, instead giving him 10 months, suspended for 18 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He also told Lister he must pay £500 compensation to the victim.

Judge Batty said: “I know he was behaving badly and that’s why you were angry, but he was gone, he had left the pub. He was no longer a threat, albeit he was being a bit of a nuisance. What has saved you (from going directly to jail) is that it was only one punch.