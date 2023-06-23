Thug punched and robbed Castleford taxi driver ‘for charging him too much’

Shane Price had already paid the £10 when he got in the cab, but demanded his cash back when they reached their destination. After attacking the terrified driver, he stole his dashcam before fleeing.

The 35-year-old had got into the cab with a woman at around 3am of March 11 last year on Penrith Street in Castleford, and asked to be taken to Aire Walk in Knottingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they arrived, the woman got out but Price began arguing with the driver saying that the fare was overpriced. The driver contacted the taxi office where it was confirmed it was the correct price, but Price refused to get out until he got his £10 back.

Price was given an extended sentence for the attack and robbery on the taxi driver.

He threatened to smash the driver’s windscreen before punching the driver in the mouth and grabbed the £48 dashcam. After Price got out, the shaken and injured cabbie rang police. They arrived and found Price in bed at an address on Aire Walk. The camera was never recovered, prosecutor Andrew Pickin told Leeds Crown Court.

Price was arrested and gave a prepared statement, denying he was even in a taxi. Even after he was picked out of an ID parade by the driver, he continued to deny he was responsible, claiming he was only picked out because he was wearing police-issue clothes. He later admitted a charge of robbery.

Price, of Stocking lane, Knottingley was also involved in a burglary at Knottingley Care Centre on August 6, 2020. He was seen on CCTV breaking into the building on Common Lane with an assailant, before torching a Fiat Doblo van, and smashing the windows another vehicle. He caused £3,500 worth of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left blood at the scene which was forensically matched to him, but he denied the offence, claiming he was there to stop the other male from breaking in. He eventually changed his pleas on the second day of his trial at Leeds Crown Court, admitting burglary, arson and criminal damage.

He has nine previous convictions for 17 offences, including robberies, wounding, arson and GBH with intent.

Mitigating, Temitayo Dasaolu said: "He has struggled with a number of things his teenage life and adult life, namely drug and alcohol abuse. He has struggled to maintain a good relationship with his parents.

"Since he has been in custody (since his arrest for the taxi robbery), he has been making the most of his time, he is employed in the sewing shop and is studying maths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is under on illusion that he is facing a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Miss Dasaolu said there was a four-year gap in his offending, which was put down oto him being in employment, but when tht ended he would turn to drink and drugs.

She said that he is also attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous and he has a partner who is visiting him regularly.