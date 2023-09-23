Thug lied about being victim of racism after punching man unconscious outside Leeds' Stone Roses bar

A man was punched unconscious outside The Stone Roses bar in Leeds city centre, before his friend was kicked and punched by the two teenage thugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abdul Rehman and Mohammed Hussain launched the unprovoked attack on their two victims at around 6am on August 27 outside the popular indie bar on Briggate after appearing to strike up a conversation.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to Leeds Crown Court this week that showed the pair approach the drunken pals and exchange words, before Hussain pushed the first victim causing him to fall against a lamppost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rehman then punched the man in the face with such force he fell back onto the pavement unconscious and smashing his glasses. Hussain then kicked the stricken man in the ribs before they ran off.

The two thugs began their attack outside the Stone Roses bar on Briggate. (pic by Google Maps)

However, the unconscious man’s friend was seen running after the pair, who turned around and began aiming punches and kick at him, before fleeing the scene. Between them, the victims suffered fractured teeth, a broken nose and a broken rib.

Prosecuting the case, Verity Barnes said because neither defendant has any previous convictions, the police did not initially recognise them, but using the CCTV footage and mobile phone data, they were able to pinpoint both perpetrators.

Rehman, age 18, of Sykes Walk, Batley, and Hussain, age 19, of Solway Road, Batley both admitted a charge of ABH and affray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pre-sentence report into Rehman suggested he could not recall the events of the night, but claimed the two victims had made racist remarks to him and Hussain – a claim that was later rubbished by the judge.

Mitigating on his behalf, Peter Byrne said: “He has positive attributes, he is hard working and there is a willingness to better himself. He knows it’s serious offending but it is out of character.”

Mitigating for Hussain, Laura Addy said: “He is under no illusion that he could go to prison. What is plain is that this incident and the choices he made have shown him that this is not the life he wants going forward. He made bad choices and finds himself here.”

She said that Hussain had “found school hard”, that his parents’ divorce had hit him hard and his brother had suffered severe health problems. She said he has since gained employment and added: “He wants to prove he is a positive member of society and wishes to pursue a trade of some description. He does not want to be in a court room again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC ordered the defendants to stands and said: “I do not accept they (the victims) behaved aggressive or in a racist way towards you. It was a joint offence and you take joint responsibility for it.

"Neither of you have expressed any real remorse to either of these young men. I hope you both feel embarrassed and ashamed.”