Thug lied about being victim of racism after punching man unconscious outside Leeds' Stone Roses bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Abdul Rehman and Mohammed Hussain launched the unprovoked attack on their two victims at around 6am on August 27 outside the popular indie bar on Briggate after appearing to strike up a conversation.
CCTV footage of the incident was played to Leeds Crown Court this week that showed the pair approach the drunken pals and exchange words, before Hussain pushed the first victim causing him to fall against a lamppost.
Rehman then punched the man in the face with such force he fell back onto the pavement unconscious and smashing his glasses. Hussain then kicked the stricken man in the ribs before they ran off.
However, the unconscious man’s friend was seen running after the pair, who turned around and began aiming punches and kick at him, before fleeing the scene. Between them, the victims suffered fractured teeth, a broken nose and a broken rib.
Prosecuting the case, Verity Barnes said because neither defendant has any previous convictions, the police did not initially recognise them, but using the CCTV footage and mobile phone data, they were able to pinpoint both perpetrators.
Rehman, age 18, of Sykes Walk, Batley, and Hussain, age 19, of Solway Road, Batley both admitted a charge of ABH and affray.
A pre-sentence report into Rehman suggested he could not recall the events of the night, but claimed the two victims had made racist remarks to him and Hussain – a claim that was later rubbished by the judge.
Mitigating on his behalf, Peter Byrne said: “He has positive attributes, he is hard working and there is a willingness to better himself. He knows it’s serious offending but it is out of character.”
Mitigating for Hussain, Laura Addy said: “He is under no illusion that he could go to prison. What is plain is that this incident and the choices he made have shown him that this is not the life he wants going forward. He made bad choices and finds himself here.”
She said that Hussain had “found school hard”, that his parents’ divorce had hit him hard and his brother had suffered severe health problems. She said he has since gained employment and added: “He wants to prove he is a positive member of society and wishes to pursue a trade of some description. He does not want to be in a court room again.”
The judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC ordered the defendants to stands and said: “I do not accept they (the victims) behaved aggressive or in a racist way towards you. It was a joint offence and you take joint responsibility for it.
"Neither of you have expressed any real remorse to either of these young men. I hope you both feel embarrassed and ashamed.”
He handed them both 21 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, gave them 200 hours of unpaid work each and rehabilitation days to complete. They were also both ordered to pay £2,000 compensation each – £1,000 to each victim.