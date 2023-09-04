Thug left Leeds neighbour needing a wheelchair after attack on his own doorstep
Morgan Kershaw attacked the man outside his home on Spring Close Walk, Cross Green when he offered to help Kershaw’s girlfriend look for her keys.
Prosecutor Elanor Mitten told Leeds Crown Court that shortly before 7pm on November 2 last year, the victim received a knock at his door from the woman. She asked to borrow a torch because she had dropped her keys near her car.
The victim gave her a torch and offered to help her. Kershaw then came charging from around the corner and pushed the man to the chest causing him to fall to the floor.
Miss Mitten said the victim said he then felt the “worst pain he had ever experienced”.
The man’s fiancé came out to help but 21-year-old Kershaw threatened her and told her to “shut up”. The man suffered a major fracture to his thigh bone and he required surgery days later to insert a pin to help the shattered fragments heal together.
In a victim impact statement, it was heard that the attack left him needing a wheelchair and taking morphine for the pain.
Kershaw, of no fixed address, gave no comments during his police interview. He has four convictions for seven offences, including theft and robbery and was jailed earlier this year.
Mitigating, Ian Hudson said that Kershaw had been arguing with his girlfriend and the neighbour was caught up in the conflict.
Kershaw was given a six-month jail sentence and a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.