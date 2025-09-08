Leeds thug hit mum so hard her glasses were left embedded in her face

A known thug hit his mother so hard in the face while she was driving that her glasses were left embedded in her skin.

Homeless David Carrasco, who was out of jail on licence, attacked his mother as she came to pick him up and they began to argue.

The 36-year-old has a long record for violence and admitted a further charge of ABH and criminal damage. He was given a new jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard that the woman had gone to pick him up in Roundhay on May 27, prosecutor Louise Pryke said.

Carrasco (pictured) was given another jail sentence after attacking his own mum. | WYP / NW

They began to bicker and Carrasco lashed out, striking the woman to the face, as well as hitting and damaging her car radio.

She stopped the car and in his anger he kept getting out and then getting back in. When he climbed out for the final time, she took the opportunity to drive off. She went straight to the police and then to Leeds General Infirmary.

Having been arrested, Carrasco told officers during his police interview that his was mother was “evil” and a “narcissist”.

He has 49 previous convictions for 88 offences, many for violence. He was jailed in 2023 for coercive behaviour towards his ex partner, attacking her making threats to kill her. The judge described him as a bully.

Carrasco became angry during that sentencing hearing, telling the judge to hurry up because he could “not be a****” with listening anymore.

Appearing from custody for his latest offending, again he kept interrupting, telling the judge his mother was lying, despite admitting the assault on her.

Mitigating, Holly Clegg said he had been sofa surfing after his last early release from prison and even sleeping in a tent next to the canal.

She said on the day he attacked his mother he was covered in petrol and just wanted a shower.

She said he had been engaged in some positive work, helping with a boxing charity.

She added that he had an “extremely difficult childhood”, had been taken into care and had a “fractious” relationship with his mother.

He claimed he had flung his arms about in frustration and caught his mother’s face, and the car radio.

The judge, Recorder David Kelly, jailed him for another 12 months.