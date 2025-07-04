A thug struck his ex partner 40 times and put his hands over her nose and mouth after a day drinking over Christmas.

Duane Everitt attacked the woman on Boxing Day after both had been out with friends separately and returned home.

Leeds Crown Court heard this week that the woman had pleaded for him to stop but he continued to deliver blow after blow.

Everitt denied wrongdoing but was found guilty of ABH and suffocation after a trial.

Everitt attacked the woman after they were both out drinking on Boxing Day. | NW / Adobe

The 32-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman up until 2022, when it ended, but they agreed to live together until after Christmas of that year for the sake of their son.

Everitt tried to persuade her to rekindle things, but she refused. He was emotional and upset over the Christmas period as a result, saying he would harm himself.

On December 26 they each went out with their friends and came across each other. Everitt was reportedly aggressive towards her and others in the group.

Later in the evening when they were both arrived back home in Featherstone, the woman was in the living room eating a takeaway when Everitt walked in and began shouting at her.

She left and went into the kitchen and he followed, continuing to abuse her.

Everitt then swung his arm and hit her with the palm of his hand. He then rained blows down on her and she hit head against the fridge as she fell over.

She got up and went into the bedroom but again he followed and hit her again. She tried to fend him off but it failed to deter him.

He then put his hand over her mouth and nose so she struggled to breathe.

She later said she was held in that position for around 15 minutes and could not take a full breath during that time.

He only stopped when a car light shone through the window.

The court heard he had hit her an estimated 40 times.

The woman suffered an eye injury and bruising. A victim impact statement read to the court said she had six months off work and had “ongoing anxiety and stress”.

Everitt, of Leeds Road, Kippax, has one previous conviction for common assault.

Mitigating, Harry Crowson conceded it was an “unpleasant incident” but said Everitt had time to reflect. He said he had acquired an apprenticeship to be an electrician.

The judge, Recorder Angus Withington KC gave him a two-year sentence, but opted to suspended it for two years - the maximum jail sentence permitted that can still be suspended.

He told him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, put him on an electronic monitoring tag for five months, told him to complete a 26-session domestic violence awareness course and 10 rehabilitation days with probation.

Everitt was also given an eight-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner.