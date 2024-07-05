Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thug who attacked his partner was told he was “fortunate” to keep his freedom, and should thank his victim.

A concerned neighbour even recorded the shouts and screams from the property on Glen Mount in Morley, where Sam Waring was assaulting the woman.

Leeds Crown Court heard the neighbour was woken at around 8.40am on December 28 last year and recognised the voices.

Waring attacked the woman at a property on Glen Mount in Morley. (pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

He phoned the police five minutes later because it sounded like it was “escalating”.

Prosecutor Zarreen Alam-Cheetham said the domestic disturbances had become “regular occurrences”.

The police attended the address, with 33-year-old Waring answering the door. He admitted there had been an argument in the kitchen, and when they were let in, they saw his partner “physically shaking” and “hesitant to share information”.

But it was heard that Waring had “lost his temper” and struck the woman’s head against the wall three times. She had a one-inch laceration to her head and a bust lip. Blood was also visible on the floor.

The woman refused to go to hospital, telling officers that she did not want intervention from children’s services.

Waring, of Leeds Road, Dewsbury, was arrested and found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis. He gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted a charge of ABH and possession of a Class B drug. He has no previous convictions.

The court heard that Waring’s partner did not support the prosecution, saying he was a good father and that it was an isolated incident.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister Mark Foley after Judge Singh said he would not lock Waring up.

Judge Singh told him: “You are a very fortunate individual. If you had come along and denied what you had done, my hands would have been tied.

“The neighbour heard regular shouting. It’s not a one-off incident. You need to be thankful to your partner.”