McCauley Ashman cut the victim's ear and struck him on the nose with the blade of the weapon during the incident at a house in Rothwell.

Leeds Crown Court heard the attempted robbery took place on January 12 this year.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, said the 17-year-old victim awoke after spending the night sleeping on the sofa.

McCauley Ashman was jailed for four years at Leeds Crown Court for attempted robbery.

Ashman and the other man were also in the house.

Mr Moore said the other man was a friend of the victim's older brother.

Earlier in the morning Ashman had seen the teenager counting £400 from his wage packet.

Ashman grabbed the defendant by the back of the neck and applied pressure to his throat.

The 25-year-old defendant then took out a knife with a seven inch blade from his pocket and said: "Give me four bills."

He then struck him on the nose with the blade of the weapon.

Ashman went to hit him again and cut the victim's ear as he tried to duck his head out of the way.

The victim struggled and tried to get away but Ashman pushed him onto the sofa and punched him to the face.

He managed to break free and ran upstairs but Ashman grabbed his ankles and dragged him into the living room.

The victim's mum was upstairs and shouted to her son when she heard the disturbance.

The teenager told Ashman that the money was in a shoebox in a bid to distract the defendant.

Ashman went to look for the cash and the victim ran upstairs to his mum.

Police were contacted but Ashman had left by the time officers got to the house.

The knife was recovered from the sofa.

Ashman, of Castle Lodge, Rothwell, was arrested on February 6 and made no comment when interviewed.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Ashman committed the offence when he was misusing drugs and alcohol following the breakdown of the relationship with his partner.

Ms Abrahams said Ashman had a young son and worked for a living installing sprinkler systems.

Sentencing, Judge Ray Singh said: "It was a sustained and ferocious attack.