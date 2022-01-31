Police received a number of reports of criminal damage, public order offences and anti-social behaviour in the Town Street area over the weekend.

Officers from the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have launched an investigation into the incidents.

A 15-year-old boy and two other youths, aged 12 and 13, were arrested this morning.

Bramley Town Street (Photo: Google)

Inspector Phil Gill, who heads Leeds West NPT, said: “Behaviour such as this which impacts on the lives of residents in the area, cannot and will not be tolerated, and we will be continuing our efforts to identify those involved and to take appropriate action against them.

“Our investigation into these incidents is ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these offences, particularly if they have relevant CCTV or other information that could assist our enquiries.

“We will be continuing to monitor the situation moving forward and will be working alongside our partner agencies and making full use of all available legislation to tackle any further issues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team via 101 or at [email protected]