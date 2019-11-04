Three-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run collision in West Yorkshire

Riddings Road in Huddersfield

The child was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra on Thursday evening in the Deighton area of the town.

Officers were called to Riddings Road at 6.8 following reports of the collision, in which the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The boy was treated for his injuries which were thankfully not serious.

West Yorkshire Police said it was now trying to trace the driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for any witnesses or drivers who may have dashcam footage of the car around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log number 1629 of 31 October.