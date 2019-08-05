Three suspects attempt to ram Pudsey Santander bank in early-hours raid

Have your say

A trio of suspects attempted an early hours ram-raid on the Santander bank in Pudsey this morning.

Police rushed to the scene shortly after 2am after they received a report of significant damage to the front window of the bank caused by a van.

Pudsey ram-raid

Two suspects who got out of the van did not enter the bank, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver car being driven by a third suspect, police confirmed.

The van which had been abandoned at the scene was recovered by officers.

A security officer is currently at the scene guarding the front of the bank.

Smashed glass has been strewn across the floor, with the door of the bank curved by the impact.

A West Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: "At around 2.15am this morning, police received a report of significant damage being caused by a van to the front window of Santander bank, Lidget Hill, Pudsey.

"Two suspects got out of the van but did not proceed with entering the bank. They then made off in a silver car being driven by a third suspect.

"One of the suspects is described as a white male, around 6ft and wearing a black Adidas jacket with its hood up and scarf over his face.

"The second is described as a white male, around 6ft and was wearing a purple jacket, bobble hat and with a scarf over his face.

"The van abandoned at the scene has been recovered by officers.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190398151."