Three men set to stand trial next summer over teenager's murder in Chapeltown

Three men charged with murdering a teenager in Leeds will stand trial next summer.

Jozeffi Jeffers, Phillip Bryant and Emile Riggon appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning, charged with killing 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako in Chapeltown. They all appeared in court via video link from prison for the short hearing.

A provisional date for trial for all three defendants is set for July 1. They are yet to enter a plea but will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing next week on December 14.

Emmanuel Nyabako, was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on August 26, the bank holiday weekend.

Emmanuel Nyabako died after being stabbed on Francis Street in Chapeltown. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

Jeffers, age 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, was the first to be charged with his murder. This was followed by Bryant, aged 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds.

Last week Riggon, aged 22, of no fixed address was charged. A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation remains on bail.

In addition, enquiries are ongoing to find a further suspect, 29-year-old Louis Grant, also known as Louis O’Brien. Police believe he may be in the Sheffield area.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate Grant.

Have you seen Louis Grant? Police believe he may be in the Sheffield area. (pic by WYP)

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Louis Grant or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting him. We are advising the public not to approach them but to contact the police immediately.”