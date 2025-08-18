Police investigating the death of a man in Wakefield have charged three males with his murder.

All three are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today. (August 18)

They are:

* Marc Carter, aged 19, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield. Carter identifies himself as White – North European.

* Adam Ahmed, aged 20, of Edgemoor Road, Wakefield. Ahmed identifies himself as Asian.

* Leyton Davies, aged 27, of Birchtree Close, Wakefield. Davies identifies himself as White – North European.

The charges relate to the death of Brett Stogden, who died after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on the evening of Tuesday, August 12.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1

* This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.