Co-Op armed robbery Leeds: Men wearing ski masks storm supermarket in Alwoodley leaving staff 'very shaken'
Detectives in Leeds are appealing for witnesses following the armed robbery at the Co-Op on Nursery Lane in Alwoodley on Sunday (June 30).
Police were called at about 9.55pm by staff reporting three men, one of whom was carrying a bladed weapon, had entered the store and threatened staff inside.
The masked suspects made off in a car with a quantity of stock and cash, leaving staff “unharmed but shaken”.
All of the male suspects were masked, with two of them described as being black, just over 6ft tall and of muscular builds. One was wearing a red ski mask, black jacket and black track suit bottoms. The other was wearing a grey ski mask, black tracksuit bottoms, black jacket and trainers. The third was described as around 6ft tall, chubbier than the other men, and wearing a black ski mask and green high vis jacket with lighter coloured jogging bottoms.
DI John Graham of Leeds District CID, said: “This was clearly a serious offence which did not result in anyone being injured but understandably left persons present in the store very shaken.
“All such offences involving weapons are investigated as priority crimes and I can assure residents a number of active enquiries are underway.
“We would like to speak to anyone who saw what occurred or has any relevant footage of the suspects which could assist our enquiries.
“Information can be given to Leeds CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat refencing crime number 13240352680.
“It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”