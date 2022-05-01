Three kids detained after they threw items at 'Trojan bus' filled with police officers

Local Neighbourhood Police officers in Bradford East carried out a Trojan Bus operation with First Bus in the Ravenscliffe area yesterday evening.

Three youths were detained by officers for throwing items at the buses, police confirmed.

The three juveniles were taken back home and given Anti-Social Behaviour warnings.

Inspector Paul Riley of Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing team said: "This is great work by my team, and it great to see we are seeing positive results in this area.

"Trojan bus patrols are highly effective for us in being able to provide reassurance to residents and catch those committing anti-social behaviour offences.

"I hope this sends a clear message to young people involved in anti-social behaviour that it will not be tolerated, and we will deal with those caught breaking the law.