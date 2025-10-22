Three jailed at Leeds Crown Court for cocaine conspiracy after £4.5 million seizure

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:55 BST
Court - The Courts of England and Wales - explained in 60 seconds
Three men have been jailed for their role in conspiring to supply more than £4.5 million of cocaine

It followes an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

Most Popular

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Henfield Way, Easingwold, North Yorkshire, on 30 November last year where they discovered a sophisticated cocaine production facility along with cocaine with an estimated street value of £2.5 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cy Suddick, who lived at the property, was arrested at the address alongside Oliver Duncan who was detained while attempting to climb out of a window.

Later the same day, officers stopped a Vauxhall Vivaro campervan on the northbound A1(M) close to Scotch Corner.

The campervan was being driven by Kevin Robinson. A search inside the vehicle uncovered 21 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £2.1 million, hidden in the back.

Pictured, from left, Cy Suddick, Oliver Duncan and Kevin Robinson.placeholder image
Pictured, from left, Cy Suddick, Oliver Duncan and Kevin Robinson. | WYP

They appeared before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, October 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Suddick, aged 32, of Henfield Way, Easingwold, North Yorkshire, was jailed for 12 years after admitting two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply cocaine and permitting the use of premises for supplying cocaine.

Duncan, aged 21, of Beechburn Crescent, Liverpool, was jailed for five years and eight months after admitting two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Robinson, aged 50, of Shalcombe Close, Halewood, Liverpool, was jailed for 10 years and two months after admitting possession of cocaine with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Sign up to our Whatsapp Channel for the latest across Leeds

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Clive Newman of the YHROCU said: “This organised crime group was running a multi-million-pound Class A drugs production and supply operation from a quiet residential area in North Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Clearly, they thought they were not going to be detected, but their confidence was misplaced, and our investigation proves how relentlessly determined we are to dismantle drugs operations of this kind.

“I’m pleased that the court has handed down sentences that reflect the severity of their criminality and want to thank North Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police colleagues for their assistance in apprehending these three men.”

Related topics:Yorkshire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice