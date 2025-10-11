Elland: Three arrests after assault outside takeaway

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST
Police investigating an assault outside a takeaway in Elland have made three arrests.

Officers were called to Southgate shortly after 8pm on Thursday, October 8, to a report of a man being assaulted.

Most Popular

A man in his 50s was located with facial injuries.

Three teenage boys have now been arrested on suspicion of Section 39 assault and attempt GBH.

A man in his 50s was located with facial injuries.placeholder image
A man in his 50s was located with facial injuries. | YPN

All three remain in custody with enquiries continuing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or 101, quoting crime reference 13250578800.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Halifax
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice