Elland: Three arrests after assault outside takeaway
Officers were called to Southgate shortly after 8pm on Thursday, October 8, to a report of a man being assaulted.
A man in his 50s was located with facial injuries.
Three teenage boys have now been arrested on suspicion of Section 39 assault and attempt GBH.
All three remain in custody with enquiries continuing.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or 101, quoting crime reference 13250578800.
Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.